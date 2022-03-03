Which microSD card is best?

With the advent of microSD cards, carrying and transferring files and data has never been easier. MicroSDs, which are the tiniest variations of SD cards used in portable electronics, bring both incredible data-carrying capacity and transfer speeds to the front lines of technology. MicroSD cards like top choice PNY 128GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSD are essential for storing data such as precious videos, photos or even games. With an adapter, microSD cards can be used in any SD card slot.

What to know before you buy a microSD card

Storage capacity

Perhaps the most critical consideration regarding microSD cards, storage capacity determines how much data an SD card can hold. The amount of storage needed is heavily dependent on the type of data you wish to transfer between devices. For example, if you have several videos that you have shot in 4k resolution using an action camera like a GoPro, then it would be wise to consider investing in a microSD card capable of carrying all of that data, such as a 400GB or 512GB card.

Format

There are a few distinct format types that microSD cards use and it is essential to note that not all are compatible with one another. MicroSD format is the most common amongst all SD cards, and can be used with any microSD slot. MicroSDHC has a more versatile carrying capacity and can be used in both microSDHC and microSDXC slots. Finally, there is the microSDXC format, which uses the exFAT file system to store data.

Data transfer speed

Data transfer speed accounts for both the read and write speeds that a microSD card can transfer. It is measured in MB, which stands for megabytes, and the faster the rate, the faster files can move from one device to another. This is particularly crucial for photographers and videographers, as they move several dozens of files at a time for specific projects.

What to look for in a quality microSD card

Brand

Like many things, brand recognition is an essential factor in determining the quality of microSDs. Brands such as SanDisk and Samsung have a rapport in the microSD business. Because many online knockoffs are pushing fake products, it is critical to look at trusted brands before looking for cheaper alternatives.

Adapter

Adapters are great tools for transferring microSD memory between devices that may be incompatible due to formatting issues. Having an adapter will allow you to use a microSD card with any kind of SD slot.

Durability

Because of their tiny size and lightweight design, choosing a microSD card that is both powerful and durable is critical. There are other durability differences between microSD models depending on what they are used for, whether for cameras or other devices such as tablets and gaming systems. Most quality microSD cards built by trusted brands will have the most durability.

How much you can expect to spend on a microSD card

MicroSD cards vary in price depending on the amount of memory storage it is capable of holding. Most inexpensive microSD cards cost around $10 and are capable of storing up to 32GB of data. More expensive microSDs bump up in price as storage capacity increases. Spending $20-$60 can get you a microSD memory card that may hold up to 128GB of data or more. It is also important to note that data transfer speeds and enhanced durability will also increase as the price goes up.

MicroSD FAQ

Are microSD cards safe to purchase online?

A. It is always important to be cautious of what you buy online. Currently, there is an industry for selling fake microSD cards online. To avoid this, make sure to only buy from trusted brands such as SanDisk and Samsung.

Can microSD cards die?

A. Over a long enough period, microSD cards can stop working, or data can become corrupted. This is why it is vital to occasionally back up essential data or transfer it onto another microSD card.

Top microSD card

SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD

What you need to know: This powerful and durable microSD card is a perfect SD card for fast transfers and data recovery.

What you’ll love: This card is designed to handle transferring 4k video technology with ease. It has transfer speeds up to 100MB per second and includes RescuePro Deluxe, a software designed to recover data deleted on accident.

What you should consider: Users with lots of 4k videos might want to look into finding a microSD card with more storage space.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top microSD card for the money

Silicon Power 32GB MicroSD

What you need to know: This microSD card by Silicon Power is great for capturing high-quality video at an excellent speed for a fantastic price.

What you’ll love: This microSD card is excellent for older cameras and recording devices. It is compatible with most older devices and has the durability and power for transferring videos and pictures efficiently.

What you should consider: It has a lower write speed and smaller storage capacity, making it a less compatible option for newer devices.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

SAMSUNG 128GB MicroSD

What you need to know: The Samsung microSD can capture high-quality video at incredible speed, making it great for users wanting to shoot in 4k.

What you’ll love: This SD card writes up to 90MD per second and can capture in stunning 4k with ease from smartphones, cameras and other devices. It also has memory storage capacity options to choose from.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that performance falters when the card gets overheated.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

PNY 128GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSD

What you need to know: The PNY microSD card is a great storage option with an average read and record speed.

What you’ll love: This card is excellent for full HD video content and photography. It also has a read speed of up to 85MB per second.

What you should consider: It is not the best option for capturing in 4k.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

