Best KitchenAid toaster

Which KitchenAid toaster is best?

Toast was invented when early civilizations realized that heating bread over an open flame did a great job of preserving it. Today, toast is eaten around the world because it’s delicious with butter, eggs and a huge range of other foods. Thankfully, we no longer have to toast over an open flame, and instead have a wide variety of excellent toasters to choose from.

KitchenAid is widely known for making high-quality products, and their toasters are no exception. The best premium KitchenAid toaster is the KitchenAid KMT3115, a long, two-slice model capable of toasting artisan bread perfectly.

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid toaster

They look great on the counter

This is not a toaster you’ll want to put away in the cabinet after every use. As long as you’ve got space on your counter for your new KitchenAid toaster, know that its sleek and modern design will accent nearly any kitchen. Most of their appliances come in a brushed-steel finish and a good number of their most popular and effective models are also offered in alternate colors.

They’re an investment and rarely break

There’s a reason that KitchenAid has such a great reputation, and it’s because you rarely have to worry about significant breakage or maintenance when using their appliances. They’re engineered to work well for years and, for the most part, KitchenAid’s toasters are true to that reputation.

However, they’re noticeably more expensive than many other toasters, even some from other reputable brand names. But if you’re looking for consistent results and a machine that lasts a long time, there’s a good chance it’s worth it to invest a little more in your breakfast enjoyment.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid toaster

Two slots or four?

When you think of a toaster, the common two-slot variety with a simple manual lever comes to mind. KitchenAid makes some just like that. They work great, don’t take up much space and are reasonably priced and a good choice for most homes.

Four-slot toasters are basically a pair of two-slot toasters side by side. They’re especially good for groups because they have separate levers and controls that let you set the level of toastiness you want. The four-slot toasters from KitchenAid are among some of the best in the category.

But what if you want to toast homemade artisan bread that’s wider than a traditional loaf? In that case, you’ll need a long two-slot toaster, which is more like a pair of common two-slot models placed one behind the other. KitchenAid also offers some great long two-slot models that are ideal for the perfect slice of browned sourdough.

A digital display

KitchenAid’s most popular two- and four-slice toasters also come with an optional digital display. It’s not exactly necessary, but it makes it easier to make sure you’ve entered the correct settings. The display also lets you know just how long you have to wait until your toast is ready, which can help you time your batches if you’re serving a group.

Advanced toast settings

Not every great piece of toast starts with a perfectly square slice of white bread. In fact, some of the best toasted items aren’t plain bread at all, but are bagels and English muffins, which often take more time. The best KitchenAid toasters have a setting just for bagels that adjusts the toasting time to ensure a bagel that’s crispy and hot throughout.

That’s not the only helpful feature a toaster can have, though. Since you can freeze bread for long periods of time without hurting its flavor texture, some toasters also offer a defrost program, which lets you drop frozen bread in and come out with perfect toast.

The most advanced models on the market offer a button that lets you drop the toast for just a little bit longer, so if it finishes and it’s not quite dark enough for you, you can finish the process without the hassle of standing there and guessing when it’s ready.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid toaster

The most affordable KitchenAid toasters are about $50, while the best high-end models worth considering cost almost $150.

KitchenAid toaster FAQ

Are KitchenAid automatic toasters worth it?

A. A few years ago, KitchenAid released a pair of ultra-premium “automatic” toasters that mechanically lower the bread into the slot instead of using a lever. They sport a range of controls, like settings for bagels and “a little longer” and claim to be among the most advanced toasters ever. Unfortunately, they’re notoriously underpowered despite costing considerably more than most others. Never fear, though, as the rest of KitchenAid’s toaster lineup has plenty of power and costs quite a bit less.

Is a KitchenAid toaster oven better than a toaster?

A. KitchenAid makes excellent toaster ovens. In fact, the KitchenAid KCO124 offers an in-depth digital display and high-powered convention while being easier to use than almost any other model on the market. With that said, though, a toaster oven isn’t really a replacement for a toaster, at least not if you make a lot of toast. Dedicated toasters are significantly faster, simpler and more efficient while also having a smaller footprint than a toaster oven.

What are the best KitchenAid toasters to buy?

Top KitchenAid toaster

KitchenAid KMT3115 Urban Small Space

What you need to know: This good-looking toaster offers advanced features and a pair of long slots.

What you’ll love: The long slots are perfect for your favorite sliced artisan bread, and the elements are as consistent as anything else out there. It’s especially efficient and sports a slim design that doesn’t take up as much counter space.

What you should consider: It’s not terribly cheap, but it’s hard to pass up if you like homemade sourdough toast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top KitchenAid toaster for money

KitchenAid KMT2115

What you need to know: It’s a straightforward and dependable toaster at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It’s about as simple as they get and it’s made with the same high quality you’d expect from KitchenAid. It heats quickly and consistently and has a bagel function for bagels or especially dense bread.

What you should consider: While it works well, it doesn’t really have any advanced features aside from the bagel setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

KitchenAid KMT4115

What you need to know: This is the four-slot version of their entry-level two-slot model.

What you’ll love: The four slots are heated by high-powered elements, making this the best choice for pumping out lots of toast for a large group of people. You can set the left and right pairs of slots to separate levels of doneness to suit your various guests.

What you should consider: It has a large footprint and it’s relatively heavy, so it’s not great for small kitchens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

