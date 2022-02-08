Best heart waffle maker

Heart waffle makers are part of a longstanding tradition in Scandinavia, where they are a symbol of thoughtfulness and the comforts of home.

Which heart waffle maker is best?

Providing food, treats and snacks for the ones we care for is a centuries-old human tradition. From chicken soup for a loved one suffering from a cold to a romantic home-cooked dinner for a spouse or partner, food and love are intertwined in cultures worldwide. For those who like to take things a step further with their presentation, you can present your next meal in the shape of the universal symbol of affection with the use of a heart waffle maker.

The Euro Cuisine WM520 Eco-Friendly Heart Shaped Waffle Maker is a top-of-the-line waffle maker that makes producing fun, perfectly-shaped waffles easy. It features a safe, nonstick surface, and its chrome exterior keeps it looking classy even while left out on the countertop.

What to consider before you buy a heart waffle maker

Scandinavia’s heart waffle history

While heart-shaped waffles are a fun and unusual novelty in North America, they are actually part of a longstanding tradition in Scandinavia, where they are culturally appreciated as a symbol of thoughtfulness and the comforts of home. Norway’s waffles are thinner and crispier than the thick, fluffy cakes that most expect. However, with so many ways to prepare and bake them, you can use your heart waffle maker to create waffles with the ingredients and texture that you prefer most.

Waffle count

Consider who you will be eating your waffles. Most standard waffle makers produce small amounts of food, making feeding an entire family a challenge. If you are regularly making breakfast for a group of three or more people, you may even want to invest in multiple waffle makers to expedite baking and ensure that your treats are served hot and fresh.

Recipes

While you can purchase prepared waffle batter at the grocery store, it can be fun and rewarding to start from scratch and experiment with different ingredients and consistencies. Some waffle makers include recipe booklets or suggestions that may inspire you to try something new. Consider your willingness and ability to get creative with your culinary activities. Remember that involving a loved one in the cooking process is yet another way to bond and enjoy company over food.

Not just for waffles

You may be surprised to learn that you can make other foods using your heart waffle maker. You can find recipes easily online, from brownies and cinnamon buns to pizzas and quesadillas. Most of them require little to no modification regarding how you use your appliance.

What to look for in a quality heart waffle maker

Material and aesthetics

The material of your heart waffle maker will largely be up to your taste. Waffle makers with an aluminum or stainless steel exterior blend nicely with today’s modern kitchen aesthetics, although metal construction will result in a heavier appliance. Some waffle makers are available in various colors and designs, perfect for those who prioritize a dash of fun over harmony in their kitchen devices.

Size

Generally, a smaller waffle maker will result in smaller waffles. However, the large footprint associated with bigger models can make storage difficult and take up premium counter space. Consider the importance of waffle size and select a heart waffle maker that will accommodate your preferences but still be easy to slip into a cupboard or cabinet when breakfast is over.

Easy cleaning

Select a waffle maker that features a non-stick interior. Because of their nooks and crannies, improperly prepared or overcooked waffles can be challenging to remove from the maker itself. Sprays are available that you can apply to facilitate easy waffle removal. The simpler it is to clean your heart waffle maker, the more often you will be inclined to use it.

Indicators

Baking a waffle properly requires careful timing. Select a heart waffle maker that features LED indicator lights, an audible alarm or both to ensure that your treats are baked to perfection every time.

Non-skid feet

Because of their metal interior grills, even plastic waffle makers can be surprisingly heavy. Select a heart waffle maker that features rubber, non-skid feet to prevent it from sliding on your counter while lifting the handle or removing waffles. A heavy waffle maker tumbling to the floor can result in damage, injury and serious burns.

Temperature options

The texture and crispness of your waffle largely come down to the temperature of the waffle maker during use. Waffle makers that feature various temperature settings allow you the flexibility to determine how you prefer your waffle to be done and also allow you to accommodate for the different instructions that may accompany various ingredients and waffle types.

Waffle shape and amount

Some heart waffle makers produce a single waffle, while others may produce up to four at a time. Some produce one large heart, and other models make a single waffle broken up into four or more smaller heart shapes. Consider your audience and your own personal preferences regarding how you want your finished treat to look, and purchase a waffle maker that will allow you to continue to have fun while cooking.

How much you can expect to spend on a heart waffle maker

Heart waffle makers are available from $15-$50, with those at the higher end of the price range typically including more features and metal construction.

Heart waffle maker FAQ

How do I clean my waffle maker?

A. After unplugging your waffle maker and allowing it to cool completely, you can wipe off any crumbs with a damp cloth or paper towel. You can soften stubborn batter with cooking oil and remove gently using the same method. Waffle makers with removable cooking griddles can be gently washed with warm, soapy water and then rinsed and allowed to air dry.

Does the shape of a waffle influence cooking directions?

A. Not usually. The factors that have the greatest impact on how you cook your waffle is its thickness and the ingredients used to make the batter. Consult your recipe for specific instructions.

How do I store my heart waffle maker?

A. Waffle makers don’t require any special care before being stored, aside from ensuring they are completely cooled and cleaned. Some models allow you to stand them on their side to reduce their footprint. This makes it easier for you to fit them in your kitchen storage or pantry along with any pots, pans or other items you prefer to keep out of sight.

What are the best heart waffle makers to buy?

Top heart waffle maker

Euro Cuisine WM520 Eco-Friendly Heart Shaped Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This waffle maker features adjustable temperature control and a tasteful, chrome exterior.

What you’ll love: This waffle maker’s safe, non-stick coating allows for easy cleanup and stress-free waffle baking. It includes two lights to indicate that the unit is on and when your waffles are done. It allows for multiple temperature settings.

What you should consider: Some users report uneven cooking with this waffle maker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top heart waffle maker for money

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine

What you need to know: Available in various colors, this small waffle maker is great for occasional treats.

What you’ll love: This affordable heart waffle maker features metal construction and a large indicator light. It is available in a wide range of colors and patterns to suit any taste. Its small size makes it produce waffles quickly.

What you should consider: This waffle maker can only bake one waffle at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mini Hearts Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This waffle maker produces small, individual hearts for breakfast fun.

What you’ll love: Instead of a large, single waffle, this maker allows you to bake up to 9 small, differently sized heart-shaped treats. Its nonstick surface makes baking easy, and you can store it easily thanks to its wrappable power cord.

What you should consider: Because it only makes small waffles, this maker is best suited for special occasions instead of regular meals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

