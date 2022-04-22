Which Cosori air fryer is best?

Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years. Those who have one in their kitchen often wonder how they managed to cook without it. Not only do air fryers use less electricity than a conventional oven, they also use up to 85% less oil. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the food, preparing ready-to-serve meals much faster.

Cosori makes several air fryers, and experts consistently rate them as some of the best in the industry. The company manufactures a host of electronics and kitchen gadgets but won a Red Dot Design Award in 2019 specifically for its air fryers. So, if you’re considering an air fryer, the Cosori Pro 5.8-Quart Air Fryer Max XL is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a Cosori air fryer

Consider your family size and capacity

Air fryers are generally available in different capacities, which should correlate to your household’s size and how many people you’re cooking for. For example, a 7-quart air fryer is probably too large for a couple, while a 4-quart fryer is too small for a family of four. Also, larger air fryers can easily handle a whole chicken, while smaller models can’t.

Temperature control

Generally, Cosori air fryers have a temperature range between 180-400 degrees, but some can go slightly higher. The advantage of higher temperatures is that the food cooks faster, but only if the fryer has an accurate thermostat and self-regulating element. It is highly advisable to use the Cosori cooking pre-sets, as these are specifically tweaked for each ingredient.

The noise of the air fryer

A common concern of users before buying an air fryer is the level of noise it emits. Fryers from a few years ago didn’t have today’s enhancements. Several Cosori air fryers now use Air Whisper Technology, a redesigned air duct that reduces the operational noise to lower than 55 decibels, the level of an electric toothbrush. However, consider that larger air fryers can naturally be louder than smaller models, as more air is needed to cook the food.

What to look for in a quality Cosori air fryer

Bluetooth connectivity

Technology drives almost everything in our busy lives, so why not use it with your air fryer? Several Cosori fryers let you connect them to your mobile device through the company’s VeSync mobile application. This has a host of features, but the most important is the ability to start and stop cooking remotely. You also can track how much cooking time is left and which mode and cycle it is on.

In addition, the Bluetooth connection lets the app send you notifications when significant events happen. And as a bonus, some Cosori models are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you operate your air fryer by using your voice.

Easy cleaning

Cooking for a large household can quickly leave the kitchen looking like a battlefield. And you already have to contend with cleaning the surfaces and meal preparation tools, so don’t let the air fryer add to the chaos. All Cosori fryers use a nonstick coating on the internal basket, ensuring that you don’t need to scrape off stubborn food particles. Instead, wiping it down with a wet cloth and a quick rinse should work.

For a thorough clean, though, all Cosori baskets are dishwasher-safe, so you never have to wash them in the kitchen sink. The air fryer itself is also easy to clean, as you can wipe it down with a cloth.

Compact for easy storage

Kitchens are often packed with gadgets and devices to make cooking more manageable, and many require significant space for storage. Cosori air fryers, on the other hand, are typically small enough to fit comfortably in a cupboard or pantry. But keep in mind that some models, such as the new Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, require more counter space and don’t fit in a cupboard.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cosori air fryer

The price largely depends on the fryer’s capacity and additional functions. A basic air fryer from Cosori retails for $70-$80, while a fryer with several added features such as Bluetooth can retail for $110-$130.

Cosori air fryer FAQ

What is the difference between an automatic and manual fryer?

A. Cosori makes both automatic and manual air fryers. While they function in similar ways, the operation is different. For manual fryers, you must follow the cooking guidelines on the packaging. For example, you should turn the dial to the recommended temperature and cook for the specified amount of time. With automatic fryers, on the other hand, you only need to press the corresponding button, and the fryer sets the temperature and time.

Are there foods you can’t cook in a Cosori air fryer?

A. Not just Cosori, but all air fryers can’t cook particular foods. For example, battered foods, fresh greens or cheese should never go inside an air fryer due to how the hot air circulates, or because they can cause damage.

What’s the best Cosori air fryer to buy?

Top Cosori air fryer

Cosori Pro 5.8-Quart Air Fryer Max XL

What you need to know: This air fryer has one of the largest-capacity baskets in the Pro range, with a basket large enough to fit a 5-pound chicken. It uses a “negative temperature coefficient” sensor to measure the heat accurately and automatically adjusts it to keep it within 5 degrees if fluctuations occur.

What you’ll love: There’s no need to struggle with complex cooking methods, as it has 13 fine-tuned cooking settings that activate with one press. One of the best things about this fryer is that its internal basket is square, not round like others. This creates more space for you to add ingredients, serving three to five people in one basket. In addition, it comes with a 100-recipe book.

What you should consider: While common with air fryers, some users indicated that this model creates water puddles on the countertop from the steam. An easy solution is to place a paper towel or cloth underneath. For an eco-friendly option, a slice of bread works, too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cosori air fryer for the money

Cosori Original 5.8-Quart Air Fryer

What you need to know: Its square basket is large enough to cook five servings comfortably. The fryer has eight cooking guides printed on the top of the lid but also comes with a recipe book to perfectly make more than 30 meals.

What you’ll love: While you can keep it clean by wiping it down, the internal basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe. It has a temperature range of 180-400 degrees.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a tempered-glass display on the front like others but instead has a non-slip dial. It works in much the same way, though, as the dial regulates how long to cook the food at a preset temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cosori Pro LE 5-Quart Air Fryer

What you need to know: Standing only 11 inches tall, this fryer might look small, but it packs a big punch. Its square basket is large enough to cook 3 pounds of fries perfectly or enough food for two to four people. It also has nine cooking functions that you activate with only one press of a button.

What you’ll love: The cooking functions are easily visible on the tempered glass display, which is scratch-resistant. The basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe. The air fryer uses Air Whisper Technology to keep the operating sounds at less than 55 decibels. It ships with a cookbook that includes more than 20 recipes designed by Cosori chefs.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the frying basket is sometimes challenging to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.