15 practical gifts for grandpas

Great gifts for grandpa

If you’ve ever struggled to find a practical yet personal gift for your grandfather, you are not alone. Sometimes it’s hard to find that special something that won’t sit around unused year after year. Your grandpa is at a point in his life where he knows what he likes, so you want to find a gift that either accommodates his interests or offers benefits he would not have thought of on his own. It helps to know your grandfather’s hobbies, but you don’t need to have expert knowledge to give him something thoughtful and practical that he will cherish and get plenty of use.

For starters, consider how much you are looking to spend…

Gifts for grandpa from $5-$25

Credit Card Size 3X Magnifiers

If your grandpa is always squinting at the fine print on labels or menus, then these little magnifiers are the perfect solution. They fit in the credit card slot of any wallet and come in packs of six, which means he can leave one in his wallet, at home, in the car etc. If he loses one, he has a spare. Inches and centimeters line each side, so it also doubles as a mini measuring stick.

The Grandfather T-Shirt

This T-shirt puts a fun spin on “The Godfather” with the same iconic lettering and styling as the film’s logo. It’s 100% cotton and comes available in white, black or gray. The film’s title is replaced with “The Grandfather,” so everyone knows who the grandpa is in your family.

USB C Car Charger

This compact charger will help keep his devices charged while he’s out on the go. It’s compatible with most cell phones and features both a standard USB and a USB C slot for plugging in.

Personalized Day You Became My Grandpa Mug

If your grandpa has trouble remembering your birthday, then this customized mug serves as a cute and gentle reminder. It’s designed to feature the calendar month and year you were born with a heart around the exact date. The labeling on the bottom reminds him that this is the day he became your grandpa.

Personalized Bluetooth Speaker

Here is a mini speaker grandpa can take with him anywhere, whether it be the backyard or on vacation. The wood frame can be constructed from cherry or bamboo and the top can be monogrammed with his initials. The charging cord comes included.

Gifts for grandpa from $26-$40

Engraved Pocket Knife

This pocket knife is handcrafted from real wood and can be engraved with anything you want under 30 characters, like his name or a sweet personal message. The font is customizable and there are several types of steel blades from which to choose.

Slip-On Moccasin Slippers

These cozy slippers have a soft interior with high-density memory foam insoles and anti-slip rubber soles. They come in three neutral colors and some buyers have suggested you size up as they run small.

Shiatsu Neck Back Massager

This deep-kneading back massager has a comfort-wrap design with three settings and an auto shut-off function. It provides comfort to the neck, shoulders and lower back. It comes in three color patterns. If your grandpa has started to complain about aches or pains, then this is the gift for him.

Men’s Toiletry Bag

This attractive toiletry bag features two zippered compartments and comes in a variety of colors. The bag is 11 inches in length, including the side handle and can be engraved with your grandfather’s initials.

Grampa’s Weeder – The Original Stand Up Weed Puller Tool

This four-claw steel-headed weed remover tool has a 45-inch bamboo handle, allowing the user to pull weeds without having to bend over and risk back pain or injury. It’s easy to use, but the screws will need to be tightened periodically.

Gifts for grandpa from $41+

Personalized Wood Docking Stand

Here is a handmade walnut docking stand that can store his keys, phone, wallet, pen and watch, and even things like sunglasses and business cards. It looks great on any nightstand, stands 8.26 x 11.8 inches and is custom engraved for that added personal touch.

Leather Watch Roll with Embossed Monogram

If your grandpa has a few watches he likes to wear, consider this handmade full-grain leather roll that features five slots for storing watches and is monogrammed across the strap. It’s a tasteful, thoughtful way to keep his watches secure and comes in dark blue, dark brown and cognac brown.

Personalized Barbecue Set

For the grandpa who likes to grill, this beautiful grilling set includes three grilling utensils in a custom engraved bamboo box with a metal handle. The collection of utensils is by no means extensive, but it is a classy upgrade if your grandpa’s grilling tools have seen better days.

ZEUS Deluxe Beard Grooming Kit for Men

This is a high-quality beard kit for the man who likes to take care of his appearance. It comes with beard shampoo and conditioner, Verbena lime beard oil and a firm 100% boar bristle brush.

Sennheiser RS 5000 Digital Wireless Headphones for TV

Does your grandpa need to listen to the television a little louder? If other members of the household are starting to complain or he’s struggling to hear his favorite shows, then this is a great solution. These headphones come with a docking station and rechargeable battery and fit directly into the ear for convenient listening.

