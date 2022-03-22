LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — It’s not every day you get to meet people who are willing to give their time to enrich the lives of others.

“I guess my passion is young people,” said Adrienne Okoro, Remarkable Woman nominee.

Okoro has been a troop leader for Girl Scouts of America for a quarter century. She lives and works in Prince George’s County, Maryland, a predominantly Black area.

Okoro balanced tutoring and a full-time job in the bursars’ office at the University of Maryland, the same university where she obtained her 3 degrees.

“Between girls scouts and tutoring, I really don’t have a lot of free time but those are the things that bring me the most joy,” she explains.

Okoro recently lost her husband of 37 years. But through all the pain, she doesn’t allow it to slow down her mission, which continues to uplift the youth.

“She’s a woman who could balance a lot of things at one time,” said Sharon Green, Adrienne’s long-time friend.

For nearly three decades Sharon saw the light in Adrienne, and she wanted to share it with the world. As a fellow Girl Scout, Sharon understands the commitment to being a leader.

“My mother had really tight reigns, so Girl Scouts was one of the activities that I could do. I loved it so much as a child, so when I had my daughter, there was no question she was in Girl Scouts,” said Okoro, “My mantra in life is to treat people the way you want to be treated and don’t expect someone to do something that you wouldn’t do.”

Okoro also worked for a nonprofit home tutoring service for students in the foster care system.