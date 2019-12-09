WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020

Melody Stotler Berkeley Springs, WV Melody volunteers every chance she gets. She is constantly giving to others and manages to do all this while raising three children with her husband. Read More… Patty Hurwitz Frederick, MD Patty is a strong advocate for improving the lives of those around her, and supports mental health. She is always willing to sacrifice her own time to help others. Read More… Paula Moore Hagerstown, MD Paula is an innovative practitioner and impassioned educator who believes in the importance of spending time with your family. Read More… Ellen Coleman Rockville, MD Ellen believes in helping others, and is fearless in putting other people first. Read More…

WDVM wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, WDVM will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

WDVM will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named WDVM’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!