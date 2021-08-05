World No. 3 Rafael Nadal eliminated from Citi Open before quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The No. 3 player in the world Rafael Nadal (Spain) was eliminated by No. 51 overall Lloyd Harris (South Africa) on Thursday at the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center.

Nadal had been dealing with a nagging foot injury in his second round win over Jack Sock. Though he said it was better Thursday, it was still bothering him. Nadal fell to Harris in three sets (4-6, 6-1, 4-6).

“It was amazing,” Nadal told WDVM. “Being in Washington for the first time, seeing how passionate people are for our sport. The most painful thing is not to be able to be on the court again tomorrow in front of this amazing crowd.”

Nadal drew large crowds this week in his first ever Citi Open appearance. With the field for the singles bracket now wide open, the quarterfinals will begin Friday.

WDVM will provide coverage of the tournament through the weekend.