Wizards win three straight for first time since December 2018, four-game West coast trip starts Saturday

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks watches play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 121-101. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Three games ago, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said that his struggling squad was going to get on a hot streak. It turns out, he was right.

The Wizards are now on a three-game win streak, their first since December of 2018. They beat the Celtics on Sunday, John Wall and the Rockets on Monday and thanks to Davis Bertans exploding for 35 points Wednesday, they beat the Nuggets.

“I still feel good about our group. I still think we need to keep playing games. We still haven’t had practices,” Brooks told WDVM. “I think we’ve had, with our entire group, I want to say two, maybe three practices, in the last 40 days. And that’s a long time with all of the games that we’ve played.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Wizards are only two games ahead of last place in the Eastern Conference, but are only two games out of the playoff picture. It’s a better spot to be in now as they prepare for a four-game west coast trip, playing Portland, both Los Angeles Teams and Denver.

“I’m confident in the group,” Brooks said. “We know we have a tough remaining eight games before our break and we’ve just got to keep building and playing well and doing it together. And I think the guys are really doing a great job of that.”