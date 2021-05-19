Wizards to play Pacers in win or go home play-in matchup Thursday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sets to shoot against Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – After losing to the Celtics 118-100 in the first round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference play-in tournament, it is now win or go home for the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards will play the Indiana Pacers Thursday night, with a ticket to the NBA playoffs as a No. 8 seed on the line. The winner of Thursday’s game will meet the top seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks told reporters Wednesday that he believes the team is ready to take on the Pacers and that they’ll bounce back from the tough loss at Boston.

“We have a chance to have a great finish to put ourselves in the playoffs tomorrow night. 7 weeks ago I don’t know where we were ranked overall in the league, I believe it was like 26th in the league out of all of the teams, 15 games under,” Brooks said. “If I would have told the team, hang tough, keep believing, keep fighting, this loss is going to help us get to a one game at home vs. the Pacers to be a chance for a playoff against the Sixers, would you believe me or would you want that? All of them would have said yes and twice on Sunday.”

The Wizards and Pacers tip off at Capital One Arena Thursday night at 8 p.m. WDVM will have coverage of the game.