The Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat compete during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards announced on Tuesday in an e-mail to season ticket holders that they will host fans at 50 percent capacity starting May 29th when they host Game 3 of their first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.