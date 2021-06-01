Wizards stay alive, force Game 5 with a 122-114 win against Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards avoid getting swept in their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, picking up a win in Game 4, 122-114.

Behind Bradley Beal’s 27 points, Russell Westbrook’s 12th career playoff triple-double, and a spark plug performance from Rui Hachimura, who had 20 points, and 13 rebounds; the Wizards overcame a 11 point deficit, to pick up this win.

WIZARDS WIN GAME 4!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iEZoyO5RH1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 1, 2021

“We got to the free throw line, we- we were timely in our fouls, we’re good in our stops. Couple of things we could have done better in our closeouts on three-point shooters. It was – I wasn’t focused on their injuries. We’ve had enough things to worry about here, last thing is I worry about the other team. We just have to play our game.” said Head Coach Scott Brooks after the game, touching on how Embiid’s injury may have helped the Wizards’ performance late in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Sixers nearly erased, and overcame the 14-point lead Washington had built up, behind Tyrese Maxey’s 15 point performance off the bench. At that point, Washington would force Sixers’ Ben Simmons to the free-throw line, hacking at him as the clock winded down. Simmons would end the game 5-of-11 from the free throw line, but entered this game 0-for-9 in the series leading up to this game.

The Wizards did not walk out of this game unscathed; Davis Bertans would leave the game with a right calf strain. No word on him yet, and his condition heading into their next game.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, at Philadelphia.