Wizards sign former Terp Alex Len

Maryland’s Alex Len, of Ukraine, center, looks for a teammate as he is guarded by Virginia Tech forwards Cadarian Raines, left, and Jarell Eddie in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Some help is coming for the Wizards in the form of former Maryland center Alex Len.

Len, a Ukraine native and eight-year NBA veteran, was released by the Toronto Raptors earlier this week. The contract is a one-year minimum deal with Washington.

Len played for the Terps during the first years of the Mark Turgeon era. He was initially recruited by Gary Williams. Turgeon said on Friday that Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard called him to tell him he was signing Len.

The center spot is a position of need for the Wizards. Starting center Thomas Bryant is out for the season with a knee injury. Len joins recent free agency acquisition Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner as the centers on the Wizards roster.