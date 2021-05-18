Wizards drop their game against Boston, will place #9 Pacers on Thursday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Boston. At right is Wizards guard Bradley Beal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, Ma. (WDVM) – With a 118-100 loss to the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards drop the first game in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, they will now play the #9 Indiana Pacers; for a shot at the #8 seed in the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum exploded for the Boston Celtics in this game, scoring 50 points, shooting 14 of 32 shots, and five of 12 from three point range; Kemba Walker added to Boston’s tally with 29 points as well.

“I didn’t want to lose to Brad [Beal], and hear that for the rest of my career.” said Jayson Tatum, in a post-game interview with the broadcast crew on TNT.

Both Bradley Beal, and Russell Westbrook cracked the 20-point mark in this game, each scoring 22 points, and 20 points respectively. Ish Smith came off the bench, providing 17 for the Wizards.

The Wizards did not have a great shooting night, only making three of 21 shots from deep; a harsh difference from 33.3 shooting percentage the Celtics had from that mark.

“We had a bad game, there was no question.” said Head Coach Scott Brooks, after the game. “We haven’t had one of these in a long time, I think the last one was at Phoenix, that was almost two months ago. So we regroup, got a lot of confidence in our guys – we’ve got that bounce back ability, which is pretty good.”

