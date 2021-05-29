Wizards crushed again by 76ers, fall to 3-0 deficit in first round series

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – It was a rough night for the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital, who are now on the brink of elimination after a 132-103 game three loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Game three started with excitement as Capital One Arena capacity increased to 50 percent, which is about 10,000 fans, as the Wizards aimed to turn the tides of the series.

76ers star center Joel Embiid showed up big time with 36 points, making 14 of his 18 field goal attempts, knocking down 3-of-4 three-pointers and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 51 points, scoring 26 and 25 points respectively, while Daniel Gafford added 16 points. The Wizards struggled on offense and defense.

Beal noted after the game that he has never trailed in a series 3-0. In the history of the NBA, no team has ever come back from a deficit of that magnitude.

“My message is embrace where we are. You know it’s adversity. It’s a tough team we’re playing. Every day we have a day to win. Every day we have a chance to win,” Beal said. “Tomorrow starts with our preparation again, getting better game planning and how we can get better. Get in the job, knock some shots down, feel good about ourselves and then comeback on Monday ready to go.”

With their backs now against the wall once again, game four on Monday in Washington will be win or go home for the Wizards.

“You gotta keep fighting. You can’t let go of the rope. You got to keep pulling the rope together and it’s win or go home,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said.

Monday’s game will tip off at 7 p.m.