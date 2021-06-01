Wizards back to work after Game four win over 76ers to keep season alive

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – With a 122-114 game four win over Philadelphia Monday, the Wizards live to see another day, but there is plenty of work to be done for head coach Scott Brooks and his team.

“Go back to Philly. That was our thing that we talked amongst the group. Let’s get back to Philly,” Brooks said. “And then now we want to get back to DC. I love the fight that we have. But we’ve had that. We’ve had that for a long time.”

Seven players scored in double figures, with Bradley Beal leading the way with 27 points, Russell Westbrook posting another triple double and Rui Hachimura making key plays to close out the game late.

“We got the dub last night,” Wizards center Daniel Gafford said. “We worked hard for that win for sure. At this point, we’re really just taking it one game at a time and focused on the task at hand and that’s just to get wins.”

Next, the Wizards will play in Philadelphia Wednesday night for game five as they try to keep their season alive and make a comeback for the record books.

“If you try to win three games in one, you’re not going to be successful in that game,” Wizards guard Raul Neto said. “You’ve got to be patient. You’ve got to stay focused, stay ready and win every possession, win every single minute in that game and then bring the series back to DC.”