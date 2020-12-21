WFT 4th quarter comeback falls short, loses to Seattle 20-15

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team lost to Seattle 20-15 on Sunday as their four-game win streak was snapped. Despite the loss, their playoff hopes are still very much alive.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins started for the WFT and threw two interceptions in the game, but trailing 20-3 in the fourth quarter, along with the defense, Haskins helped Washington fight back. On Washington’s final drive with under a minute left in the game, Haskins and Washington could not score a touchdown to take the lead.

“Regardless of the situation, regardless of who we’re playing and regardless of the point of where in the season or anything, whoever we play, we’re going to compete to the last and final play. And that’s the mindset we have to have,” Haskins said. “We’re trying to make this run and with two games left in the season, we have to finish strong. So we have to have fight in us. We have to start early and we have to finish strong at the end. That’s what we’re continuing to work on.”

The loss drops Washington to 6-8. At the time of publishing, they were still first place in the NFC East.

“I feel like we had an opportunity at the end and throughout the game to make some plays,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “We just didn’t make those plays but we feel like we left some stuff on the field and during the end of the season like this when we’re in a playoff push, we have to capitalize on all opportunities.”

Washington will face head coach Ron Rivera’s former team next week – the Carolina Panthers.

“You know a lot can happen between now and two Sundays from now, so we’ll see what happens one at a time,” Rivera told WDVM. “The most important thing coming is we play Carolina. And we have to focus in on those guys. I told the guys, hey get past what just happened, ain’t nothing we can do about it. So we might as well start getting ready for that next opponent.”