WDVM Sports tennis coverage: Citi Open Semifinals

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Citi Open tennis tournament at Rock Creek Tennis Center entered its semifinals Saturday, while as of Saturday evening, 17-year-old star Coco Gauff and Citi Open 2019 women’s singles champion Jessica Pegula were set to face off in an exhibition match.

Ahead of the match, WDVM’s Alex Flum spoke with Katrina Adams who is a trailblazer in the tennis world. Adams was the first black woman and youngest person to the president of the U.S. Tennis Association. She said it’s great to see young girls inspired by female tennis stars and especially those that are people of color.

“Well you always want to know who the next champion is of the future and Coco Gauff is definitely one of those players, she’s had a phenomenal run so far in just two years since we really saw her burst on the scenes. And even seeing Jess Pegula who’s had an amazing, probably last 24 months, it will be a fun night for them,” Adams said ahead of the match Saturday. “But I’m saddened to see that the women’s tournament is no longer here alongside the men’s event, but at least the crowd will be able to see these two women tonight. But I think for women in general, it’s important for the young girls to be able to see them out excelling in the sport.”

Adams was at the tournament speaking to fans and promoting her recently released book, Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One.