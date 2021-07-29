Washington Wizards pick Corey Kispert with the No. 15 pick

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert shoots during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash. Kispert’s outside shooting makes him a first-round NBA draft prospect. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – With the 15th pick in the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards go with Corey Kispert from Gonzaga University.

“The two or so minutes where my name got called, and I shook Commission Silver’s hands, it was the highlight of my life.” said Corey Kispert, in his post-draft press conference. “I still feel like my heartrate is dropping. Numb from head to toe, I loved every minute of it. So that was really cool, and I’ll remember it forever.”

Kispert averaged 11.6 points per game in his career with the Bulldogs, scoring 18.6 points per game in his senior season. As a shooter, Kispert had his best year from the perimeter in his final season, shooting 44%, with nearly three makes on 6.5 attempts per game.

“They just thought I’d be a perfect compliment to a ball dominant guard, like Brad [Beal].” said Corey, when speaking about his fit with the team. “I can play off the ball, I can move the furniture around, and set pieces up for Brad to score, and make plays. And I’m much more than just a three point shooter too, so I can make plays on my own, when the shot is ticking away.”

The 22-year old adds much needed shooting, around All-Star Bradley Beal; was named to Wooden All-American Team and Wooden Player of the Year Finalist.