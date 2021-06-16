Washington Wizards move on from Scott Brooks, after five seasons

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks looks on during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards will begin searching for a new head coach immediately, after the organization confirmed they will not be extending Scott Brooks’ contract.

“We have been committed to taking the proper steps over the last two seasons to develop our young players, bring in pieces to complement Bradley Beal, and build a winning environment that will ultimately lead to sustained on-court success,” said GM Tommy Sheppard in a statement from the team. “Our organization will always be grateful to Scott for his dedication and work both on the court, and in the community over the past five years, and I personally admire, and respect how he helped keep our team together during the unprecedented events of the last 15 months.”

In five seasons with the Wizards, Brooks comprised a 183-207 record, while making the postseason three, out of four times. According to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, some early candidates for Brooks’ spot include Sam Cassell, Wes Unseld Jr., and Becky Hammon, to name a few.

This story will be updated.