Washington Wizards agree to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers

Pro Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook plays during Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania; the Washington Wizards have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, to send Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second round pick, and a 2028 second round pick, for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

On Wednesday, Wizards’ General Manager Tommy Sheppard said the team is primed to stay ready for the big moment; and did not shy away from doing anything to make the team better.

Back in December 2020, Russell Westbrook joined the Washington Wizards; after being traded from the Houston Rockets. In his lone season with the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points per game, a career-high 11.7 assists per game, and 11.5 rebounds per game. He started, and played in all 65 games for Washington.

