Washington Spirit makes offseason splash, improving team

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) – As the NWSL offseason continues, the Washington Spirit made some big moves this week.

The club acquired World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Kelley O’Hara from Utah in a trade in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money plus additional consideration contingent on the number of matches O’Hara plays for the Spirit in 2021.

“I just remember this summer in the challenge cup watching the team play and being almost envious and excited for them because of the way they were playing,” O’Hara said. “The energy on the field just the style of soccer, so I think that [head coach] Richie [Burke] has done a very good job and the ownership here is putting the pieces together to get this club where it needs to be to win a NWSL championship.”

The Spirit also signed Japanese International star Saori Takarada to a two-year deal. Earlier in the week, the club re-signed one of their team leaders Tori Huster to a two-year deal as well.

“This year the mission in particular has been about getting wins,” Burke told WDVM. “Making sure that we’re challenging at the top level we are driven to try and knock Carolina off that perch and be a team that is highly regarded in this league as a championship contender every year and that’s the moves that we’re trying to make.”