Washington Football Training Camp: Defensive versatility receives high praise

Washington Football Team’s Kamren Curl (31) celebrates his interception with teammates Chase Young (99), Jimmy Moreland (20) and Jeremy Reaves (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team finished their 2020 campaign, as the No. 2 defensive unit, in yards allowed per game, it’s highest rating since 1974.

Their passing defense helped a large part of the way, onto their first division title, and playoff appearance since 2015; ranking second behind the Los Angeles Rams at 191.8 yards allowed per game.

So it’s not completely out of left field to say this unit will carry high expectations for the 2021 season. Expectations that can be treated in more ways than one.

“That I think is something that is unique to guys that have that skillset.” said Ron Rivera, when asked about the advantage to having young players , “It is exciting when you do have a guy that plays a safety position that played corner at one point in his career because you know he’s got coverage skills.”

One specific player that has stood out is the seventh-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, Kam Curl. In his first season, Kam Curl finished with three interceptions, one touchdown, 2.0 sacks, 63 solo tackles, including five tackles for loss.

The 216th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Kam Curl played both as a corner, and safety, during his playing career with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Clearly that experience has translated well at the NFL level, after stepping in when Landon Collins went down with an injury in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

As Kam, and his team gets ready for this upcoming season, he remarks his own versatility has translated well, within the whole unit.

“Our defense, everything really goes together.” said Kam Curl, “When we are in meetings, all the corners and safeties are in the same meetings, so you hear what everybody has to do so you’re going to write some stuff down, even if you’re not playing that position. It’s just being able to know what everybody is doing. It’s going to make you better, make you play faster.”