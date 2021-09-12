Washington Football Team opens season with 20-16 loss to Chargers

Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera stands on the field before the Washington Football Team’s 2021 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – Following a 2020 NFC East division crown, the Washington Football Team opened its 2021 campaign with a week one loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling 20-16.

“The ugly head of not doing your job, not doing your responsibility I should say. You’re responsible for something, you gotta do it no matter what,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “And you can see we’ve got guys not where they’re supposed to be defensively. You know as far as the offense was considered, some of the missed blocks.”

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of the game with a right hip injury in the second quarter and the Washington defense surrendered 14-of-19 third downs faced to Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.

“As a defensive lineman obviously I’m going to put the onus on us,” Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “We have to rush better. Regardless of whether they’re max protecting or not. We have to rush better and we have to affect the quarterback better. I think defensive line needs to take a big part of ownership in that.”

In relief of Fitzpatrick, Heinicke completed 11-of-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Running back Antonio Gibson led the way on the ground with 90 yards on 20 carries and wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded four catches for 62 yards, one of which was a circus catch to help set up Washington’s lone touchdown of the day.

Washington will be back in action on Thursday night, facing its NFC East division rival, the New York Giants.

“Obviously we all didn’t get it done,” cornerback William Jackson III said. “We got a long season ahead of us, you know so, people forget all about week one in week 16.”