Washington Football Team 2021-22 schedule released

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – With the next NFL season still four months away, excitement was built up early Wednesday as the 2021-22 full schedule was released.

In week 1, Washington will host the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup will pit last season’s defensive rookie of the year Chase Young against the offensive rookie of the year from last year, Justin Herbert.

They’ll play the Giants on Thursday night football in week 2 and finish the season at the Giants in Week 18. This year will feature the first 17-game NFL season, which will include 18 weeks.

Washington will play two additional primetime games, week 12 when Seattle visits FedEx Field for Monday night football and a week 16 visit to the Cowboys on Sunday night football.

Washington’s bye week will be week 9, followed by a week 10 rematch of last year’s NFC wild card game at FedEx Field against Tom Brady and the defending super bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Washington Football Team announced its intentions earlier this month to have the stadium at full capacity this season.

View the full schedule in the Tweet by the Washington Football Team below: