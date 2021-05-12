Washington Capitals turn their focus towards playoffs, beat Boston 2-1 in regular season finale

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals closed out their regular season, with a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins, a match that didn’t hold too much significance because both teams had already made the playoffs.

Their game winning goal came in dramatic fashion; with less than two seconds left on the clock, Michael Raffl scored off an extremely tight angle, to bury the puck for the dub.

What a first goal in red for Raffl🚁! pic.twitter.com/x5ModpcKCt — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 12, 2021

“It’s always good to get a win.” said Head Coach Peter Laviolette, “I think just from a, turning the page, and closing the book on the regular season, I think it’s good with that regard.”

A bright side to the game was the return of Alex Ovechkin to the team, after eight days away when he left the ice after one shift, in a game against the New York Rangers.

“I thought he was good, I think it was really good for him to get out, and play a game; he hasn’t played in a bit here.” said Head Coach Peter Laviolette, “When he was cleared, eating healthy, the conversation switched which was more important, to getting the feel of the game, and touching the puck, and making plays. The consensus was from everybody, especially Alex, was that he wanted to get out there, and play.”

The Capitals finish their season with a 36-15-5 record, locking up the second place spot in the Eastern Conference, with a 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Despite a string of injuries, and a tight salary cap; limiting who they bring up, the Capitals tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins, racking up 77 points to finish their regular season.

For Washington, their attention will turn to Boston; who have locked up the third seed, and rested most of their key players on Tuesday, ahead of preparation for the playoffs.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re going to play, in the playoffs.” said Alex Ovechkin, “Obviously, it’s going to be a big battle with two good teams playing against each other. It’s going to be an interesting series, and I think both of these teams will be good when it starts. Season is over, and now it’s time for playoff hockey.”