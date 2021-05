Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrate after a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. It was later determined that the goal was scored by Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – With 15:19 left on the clock in the first overtime period, Nic Dowd scored the game winning goal, off the assist from TJ Oshie, to seal the Washington Capitals’ win against Boston; taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

