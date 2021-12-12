Washington can’t overcome disastrous first half, loses to Dallas, 27-20

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team entered its game Sunday against its arch rival the Dallas Cowboys, with high anticipation.

The Cowboys led 24-0 at halftime and Washington tried to pull off a miracle comeback, but fell short, losing 27-20.

“Tale of two halves. Honestly, we didn’t play the way we’re capable of in the first half. You got to give them credit. They made a couple of big plays. We didn’t capitalize,” Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said. “We had a big interception, unfortunately, and we didn’t do anything with it. They capitalized, put points on the board, and good football teams you have to, because if you don’t, other good football teams will keep you from coming back.”

The loss ended a four-game win streak for the burgundy and gold, dropping the team to 6-7.

“Basically like, you know, it’s probably worst half of football we played,” Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “It wasn’t us. But it’s over.”

Despite falling to the Cowboys, Washington is still in the playoff picture and controls its own destiny.

“We still control it, man. We just got to keep stringing them along,” Holcomb said. “Would’ve loved to got this win, but it’s still all right in front of us. So we just got to stay focused and keep grinding.”

Washington’s remaining four games are all against NFC East opponents and all but one are on the road. Washington will travel to Philadelphia next week.

“At halftime coach got us right,” Washington wide receiver Cam Sims said. “So now we know you just got to stay focused from Monday to all the way to Sunday for Philly.”