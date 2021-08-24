Taylor Cummings wins Athletes Unlimited lacrosse championship

Former Maryland star Taylor Cummings is introduced on opening day of the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited lacrosse.

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) – Former University of Maryland star Taylor Cummings, who is the only person to win three Tewaaraton awards, is now the first person to win an Athletes Unlimited lacrosse championship.

Cummings clinched the league’s individual championship on Sunday, finishing atop the league’s player leaderboard, beating out 57 others.

As the winner, Cummings receives an extra bonus payout and a donation to a charity of her choice from the league.

Cummings says playing in Athletes Unlimited this summer was a meaningful experience and it was extra special to do it in her home state.