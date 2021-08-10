Spirit head coach Richie Burke moving to front office, cites health concerns

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Washington Spirit head coach Richie Burke is stepping down from the position, citing health concerns, the team announced Tuesday.

Burke will move to the front office, the team said in a release that Burke and the franchise agreed that it would be best.

“Yesterday Richie advised me of some health concerns and we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of him and of the club for him to step down as our coach. Once Richie’s health improves, he will join the sporting operations front office staff,” Spirit President of Sporting Operations Larry Best was quoted saying in the team release.

The Spirit’s search for a new coach is underway, their next match is Friday against the Houston Dash.