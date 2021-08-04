Spencer Dinwiddie heads to Washington, as part of multi-team deal

Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) defends Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards have found their replacement, after losing Russell Westbrook in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

First reported by BetMGM’s Quinton Mayo, Spencer Dinwiddie will join Bradley Beal as part of the Wizards’ backcourt, in a three-year, $62 million dollar, sign-and-trade deal. The Wizards are sending a second-round pick and a draft swap to Brooklyn to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie. They are sending Chandler Hutchison and a second-round pick to San Antonio.

Hearing ~3/$62M, lots of moving parts still. https://t.co/1eWJ6l7prJ — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) August 3, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets gets a 2024 second and a 2025 pick swap from the Wizards.

In the 2019-2020 season with the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points per game, on top of 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. His shooting left more to be desired, shooting a little over 30% from deep, on almost six and a half attempts per game.

The 28-year old guard played only three games for the Nets last season, after suffering a partial tear of his right ACL against Charlotte on Dec. 27. He later declined his $12.3 million player option for the 2021-22 season, and became an unrestricted free agent.