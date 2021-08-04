Spencer Dinwiddie heads to Washington, as part of multi-team deal

Pro Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) defends Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards have found their replacement, after losing Russell Westbrook in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

First reported by BetMGM’s Quinton Mayo, Spencer Dinwiddie will join Bradley Beal as part of the Wizards’ backcourt, in a three-year, $62 million dollar, sign-and-trade deal. The Wizards are sending a second-round pick and a draft swap to Brooklyn to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie. They are sending Chandler Hutchison and a second-round pick to San Antonio.

The Brooklyn Nets gets a 2024 second and a 2025 pick swap from the Wizards.

In the 2019-2020 season with the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points per game, on top of 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. His shooting left more to be desired, shooting a little over 30% from deep, on almost six and a half attempts per game.

The 28-year old guard played only three games for the Nets last season, after suffering a partial tear of his right ACL against Charlotte on Dec. 27. He later declined his $12.3 million player option for the 2021-22 season, and became an unrestricted free agent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter