Sherwood grad drafted in 17th round of MLB draft by Nationals

Brendan Collins, who was a standout baseball player at Sherwood high school, was drafted in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals.

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – Brendan Collins was five years old when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals. Collins has fond memories of attending Nationals games growing up, and now he will sign with the Nationals’ organization.

On day three of the 2021 MLB draft Tuesday, the Nationals selected Collins with the 503rd overall pick in the 17th round.

“Sitting by the phone all day just waiting for it to be called,” Collins said. “But you know the Nats called and it was a good day.”

Collins, a right-handed pitcher, was a standout at Sherwood high school, graduating in 2017. He played college baseball at Radford and a community college before finishing his college career at University of North Carolina Greensboro this past season.

Last season at UNCG, in 14 starts (16 appearances), Collins posted a 3-3 record and 5.54 ERA, striking out 51 batters in 50.1 innings.

“I mean every kid dreams it, but I mean never think it’s actually going to happen but when it does, it’s unreal,” Collins told WDVM. “It’s hard to describe.”

Collins tells WDVM that he expects to start his professional baseball career with the Nationals’ rookie ball team in Florida. He says he’s ready to work hard and looks forward to hopefully one day making it to the Nationals’ major league roster.

“It’s exciting to represent the area and especially my family,” Collins said. “It’s huge for everyone around me.”