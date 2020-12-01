Scott Brooks: John Wall is “ready to go”

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – As the Washington Wizards open training camp of the 2020-21 season, head coach Scott Brooks is excited to have a key piece back: John Wall.

“He’s ready to go,” Brooks told reporters on Tuesday morning. “He’s excited.”

For the first time in nearly two years, Wall will take the court for the Wizards this season. Wall missed a significant amount of time with an Achilles injury.

Brooks said that he saw Wall working out during the offseason in Los Angeles and Wall has been working out locally recently.

“He is as good and strong as he’s ever been. He has his speed and strength. His shot looks great,” Brooks said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to integrate him with the group.”

With new players like Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Deni Avdija, Wall will be getting acclimated to his teammates that he’s yet to play with.