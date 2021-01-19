REPORT: Washington Football Team hires DC area native Marty Hurney to be GM, reunites him with Rivera

The Washington Football Team has reportedly hired Marty Hurney as its new general manager.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Multiple major media outlets are reporting that the Washington Football Team will hire Marty Hurney as its new general manager.

A native of Wheaton, Maryland, and graduate of Good Counsel High School and Catholic University, Hurney spent the past four seasons as the Carolina Panthers general manager, overlapping with Washington head coach Ron Rivera at the beginning of his stint (his second as the franchise’s GM).

Before his time in the NFL, Hurney wrote for the Washington Times. He joined the Washington franchise as a member of its public relations staff in the late 1980s. He was the San Diego Chargers’ assistant general manager from 1990-97, before joining the Panthers’ organization and working his way up to GM.

Along with Rivera, Hurney helped Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season.