Ravens fans will be required to masks indoors at M&T Bank Stadium

A crowd listens to Baltimore Ravens president Richard W. Cass speak during a news conference to announce Baltimore’s bid to host 2026 World Cup soccer games at M&T Stadium, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Baltimore. Eighteen U.S. stadiums in 17 areas are bidding for the event, which will be the first with 48 nations and the first with three co-hosts, the U.S, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens announced their new face mask protocols for home games at M&T Bank Stadium this season, on Wednesday.

Regardless of vaccination status, all fans will have to wear an approved face covering indoors, with the exception of eating, and drinking. Locations that will enforce this policy includes, but is not limited to retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations and the Press Level.

Fans will not have to wear masks in the Club Level Outdoor Bowl; and children two, and under will not require a face covering.

All working staff will be required to wear a mask in all areas of M&T Bank Stadium – including all indoor and outdoor areas of the facility.