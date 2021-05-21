Pro gamer for the Washington Justice of the Overwatch League is living his dream

18-year-old Sungwon Kim, known by his gamer tag “Asssassin,” is a star rookie for the Washington Justice of the Overwatch League.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – To many, being a professional video game player sounds like a dream, but to Sungwon Kim, it’s a reality.

“I wanted to be a pro gamer,” The 18-year-old Seoul, South Korea native, Kim, told WDVM through a translator. “That was my dream when I was young.”

Kim, who is better known by his Overwatch name, “Assassin,” is a star rookie for the Washington Justice of the Overwatch League.

“My first reaction when I arrived here, it was very very different from Korea,” Kim said. “But I think it’s a new experience for me.”

Playing with the Justice is a home away from home for Kim. The young star, who was a heralded rookie, and one of the highest ranked players in all of Asia, lives, eats and plays with his teammates. The bonds are paying off in the games, the Justice have started their season 4-0.



“The more I get close with them, I love enjoying playing games with them and just living with them,” Kim said.

While Kim says he has goals to win the league, be its rookie of the year and eventually be the leagues’ best player, he says he’s already found his favorite food in the America.

“When we won a match like a month ago or something, we ate steak and it was really good,” Kim said, adding that it was even better than Korean barbecue.