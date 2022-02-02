Ovechkin tests positive for COVID, will miss Wednesday’s game and All-Star game

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
As a result of his positive test, Ovechkin will not play in Wednesday’s game against Edmonton. He also will not participate in the NHL’s All-Star break activities in Las Vegas. Ovechkin was going to be the Metro Division captain for the All-Star Game.
The Capitals next game after the All-Star break is Tuesday, February 8 at home against Columbus. After that, they’ll travel to Montreal on Wednesday, February 10.
In January, the NHL announced that it will stop testing asymptomatic players following the All-Star break, though testing for cross border travel will still take place. Under the current NHL rules, players who are asymptomatic can return from isolation after a positive after five days. If Ovechkin does not develop symptoms, he could return on February 8 against the Oilers.