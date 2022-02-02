Ovechkin tests positive for COVID, will miss Wednesday’s game and All-Star game

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Washington. The Bruins won 7-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of his positive test, Ovechkin will not play in Wednesday’s game against Edmonton. He also will not participate in the NHL’s All-Star break activities in Las Vegas. Ovechkin was going to be the Metro Division captain for the All-Star Game.

The Capitals next game after the All-Star break is Tuesday, February 8 at home against Columbus. After that, they’ll travel to Montreal on Wednesday, February 10.

In January, the NHL announced that it will stop testing asymptomatic players following the All-Star break, though testing for cross border travel will still take place. Under the current NHL rules, players who are asymptomatic can return from isolation after a positive after five days. If Ovechkin does not develop symptoms, he could return on February 8 against the Oilers.