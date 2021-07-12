“One of the best pure hitters in the country;” Orioles draft Colton Cowser with No. 5 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Orioles selected outfielder and third baseman, Colton Cowser, out of Sam Houston State with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

“Colton has been and is one of the best pure hitters in the country since stepping on campus at Sam Houston,” said Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mike Elias. “He’s a five tool player and he’s somebody that we project to impact our team and our line up on both sides of the ball.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said Cowser. “I’ve dreamed about this and my family has invested a lot into me and have sacrificed a lot of time and just to be able to spend it with friends and family means the world to me.”

The highest Bearcat to be taken in the draft, Cowser hit .354 with 24 home runs over the course of his three years playing in Houston, and in his 2021 junior season alone he hit .374 and lead the conference with 16 home runs, earning him the title of Southland Conference player of the year.

“My hit tool. I definitely think that’s my most polished tool and my most mature tool,” said Cowser. “Not too far behind it is my power and I would say speed.”

Elias would agree.

“I think one thing that’s really rare with [Cowser], especially in today’s game, is the hit for average tool and the power without striking out. He’s an elite contact hitter,” explained Elias, while also talking about Cowser’s fielding ability. “He’s really just able to do it all and those type of profiles are hard to find.”

WATCH: Mike Elias talks elite bat of Colton Cowser.