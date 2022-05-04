WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals will honor Mr. National Ryan Zimmerman on Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18.

Zimmerman, the first draft pick in Nats history, retired during the the offseason. On June 18, the Nationals will retire his jersey, making him the first Nat to receive the honor.

“Not only is Ryan ‘Mr. National,’ but he is, more importantly, a dear friend,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a team press release. “It brings me and my family so much joy to see that his number 11 jersey is the first in Nationals history to be retired, and we’re all looking forward to welcoming Ryan, his family and friends back to the ballpark for a weekend full of celebration, memories and thanks.”

The team will have several fan giveaways, including a Zimmerman No. 11 t-shirt and another throwback jersey t-shirt. Former players will also return for special ceremonies.

Zimmerman played college baseball at Virginia. In his pro career that spanned 17 years, Zimmerman made two all-star appearances, won two silver slugger awards and a gold glove award and won the franchise’s only World Series in 2019.