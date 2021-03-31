Nationals super fan Captain Obvious is obviously excited for opening day Thursday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – If you go to a Nationals game, it’s hard to miss Captain Obvious.

Captain Obvious A.K.A. 56-year-old Virginia resident and native Washingtonian Ted Peters, is a season ticket holder in section 110 and a mainstay on the Nationals Park jumbotron and game broadcasts.

“That’s all I wanted to do, was get on the jumbotron once,” Peters told WDVM.

Peters grew up going to Senators games and started wearing his Captain Obvious uniform about seven years ago. He attends every game with his 78-year-old father.

“Nationals fans have embraced the team themselves. We’ve also embraced each other,” Peters said “The fanbase has become like a family to us. We look forward to not only just going to watch a game, we also like going to be with each other.”

The Captain says he will be at Nats Park for opening day Thursday and it will be his first time in the stadium since the 2019 world series. Though he did say he and his father went to the stadium and stood outside of it when the World Series flag was raised last year, an emotional moment for them.

“I’m not promising that I’m not going to cry again, because I heard that they’re going to raise the flags again,” Peters said. “We didn’t have an opportunity to take our victory lap or see each other.”

Peters says now he is eager to see his Nats Park family again.

“There’s not really a whole lot that can match that. And it’s fantastic. And if you can tell I’m super pumped to have baseball back in my life,” Peters said.

5,000 fans will be allowed in the stadium for now, and Peters is very thankful for that, but adds that he looks forward to seeing a stadium full of fans.

“When you have a full stadium with all the family there,” Peters said. “That’s going to be something special.”