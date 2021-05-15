Mystics unveil 2019 championship banner, but abysmal shooting leads to season opening loss

Almost two years after winning the 2019 WNBA championship, the Mystics unveiled their championship banner in front of fans at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast, DC.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The last time the Washington Mystics played an official home game at the Entertainment and Sports Arena was when they won the 2019 WNBA championship.

The team finally returned home Saturday, and unveiled the championship banner, but lost to the Chicago Sky in their season opener, 70-56.

With star forwards, Elena Delle Donne out recovering from a back injury, and Emma Meesseman not with the team yet due to international commitments, and last season’s WNBA bubble star Myisha Hines-Allen also not with the team yet, the Mystics showed a new look roster on the court.

Tina Charles debuted in a Mystics uniform. She led the team with 14 points and was the only Mystic in double figures.

Former Mystic Kahleah Copper scored a game high 19 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the sky. Candace Parker made her debut with Chicago, adding 16 points.

The Mystics shot a brutal 25 percent from the field and 13 percent from three.

“When the game of basketball was invented, the idea was just to put the basketball through the hoop and we’re not doing that very well at all,” Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said. “We know that we’re in this for the long haul, we’re not gonna judge our team by what happened today. We’re gonna correct things by what happened today, but we’re not gonna judge us.”

The Mystics will look to get back on track shooting and continue to strengthen team chemistry.

“I’m not worried. We don’t need to be worried. This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said. “We knew coming into this that it wasn’t going to be how we started, but how we finish, so we’re just taking it day by day.



This game is just the first out of 32 regular season games. The Mystics will play their next two games at home, they next host Phoenix at home for an 8 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.