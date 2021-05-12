Mystics excited to play at home arena, in front of fans Saturday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The last time the Washington Mystics played a game at their home arena was when they won the championship in 2019.

Roughly a year and a half later, they’ll start this year’s campaign at home on Saturday hosting the Chicago Sky for a 1 p.m. tip off.

“The fact that you can go home and sleep in your own bed and see your family and do those things is a big difference,” Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said. “In the bubble each team had its scheduled time and you could hear news from the other court and you had all those other kind of things going on. Now it’s kind of our own little family and we work through our things together.”

It’s a new look squad this year with several key additions and changes. The team will be without star forward Elena Delle Donne, who is recovering from back surgery, but they’ll be at home and have fans at 25 percent capacity.

“You know our excitement level to play our first road game of the season, outside of the bubble, with limited fans, is an exciting feel for us,” newly acquired Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance said.

While things don’t feel totally normal, the team is happy to not be in a bubble and back to some semblance of normality.

“Even during the preseason, we was like man we back at it,” Mystics guard Shavonte Zellous, who is also in her first year with the team, said. “It’s just a hypeness that you have of playing the W[NBA].”

