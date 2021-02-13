Montgomery County Fire Department salutes Alexander Ovechkin

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – In eight games played this season, Alex Ovechkin has scored five goals. With each of those goals, a celebration has come from Montgomery County first responders.

“We all have confidence he’s actually going to break Gretzky’s record,” Joy Pilpel, a firefighter three at Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 710, told WDVM. “And we just keep cheering him on one goal at a time.”

On Super Bowl Sunday, station number 710 celebrated Ovechkin’s 710th career goal, when he reached the milestone against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“They’re out there scoring goals and checking people into the boards, we’re busting down doors throwing ladders,” Patrick Khaghani, another firefighter three at station 710 said.

The young tradition dates back to last season, when Ovechkin scored his 701st career goal. Station 701 in Silver Spring gave the Capitals star a shoutout on Twitter.

The tradition continued and picked back up with this year with station 707 in Chevy Chase celebrating goal 707, and so on.

“We were definitely ecstatic that we got to be a part of it because all of our 701s through 709 got to be a part of it,” Khaghani said. “So it feels good that we had our little time and our time of fame.”

Station 710 also happens to be the station that is the closest to Capitals owner Ted Leonsis.

“I’m a hockey mom and a Capitals fan and a season ticket holder. So as soon as he hit 700,” Pilpel said. “I knew Montgomery County had a job to do and that was every station and every unit with every goal he hit had to line up and take pictures.”

Next up for Ovechkin is goal number 712. Montgomery County fire department station 712 is in Hillandale. The Montgomery County fire department stations go up to 754, so they will be saluting Ovechkin for quite some time.