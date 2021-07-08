Maryland and Robinson high school grad will represent Nigeria at Olympics as discus thrower

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) – Chioma “Cici” Onyekwere is a busy woman. She works full time as an engineer for Ford in Michigan, is getting married in September and is raising a puppy.

On top of all that, Onyekwere has been training every second she gets, for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where she will represent Nigeria as a discus thrower.



“This year, it’s been hard and it’s required quite a bit of sacrifice,” Onyekwere said. “So I’m really just grateful for my family and friends and my company for being so supportive.”

Born as a triplet in Michigan, Onyekwere lived in Nigeria from the ages of two to ten. After returning to America, Onyekwere attended Robinson high school in Fairfax. At Robinson, Onyekwere joined the track team after she didn’t make the soccer team. Following a successful high school career, she enjoyed a record-breaking college career at the Unviersity of Maryland, flourishing as a shotput and discus thrower.

“It’s really just like one huge melting pot of like a little bit of everywhere in the East coast and also with Nigeria,” Onyekwere told WDVM.

Leading up the Olympics and during much of the coronavirus pandemic, Onyekwere has been training at various high schools in Northern Virginia, bringing her throwing career full circle.

“It would mean a lot, just to still see how tiny pieces of my development in track and field have helped build and shape me into the woman that I am today and the athlete that I am today,” Onyekwere said.

The 27-year-old thrower has won gold medals at the African Championships and the African Games. Onyekwere will be one of 32 women competing in the Olympics discus throw this summer. Her personal record in the discus throw, is 63.30 meters.

Onyekwere, is ready to put the world on notice.

“I think I’m very capable of surprising a lot of people at the games and throwing a big one and getting a good standing to progress,” Onyekwere said. “Represent Nigeria, represent Maryland, represent Virginia, represent Detroit, so I want to compete to my highest level and highest capability and show the world what I can do.”

