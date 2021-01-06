Lamar Jackson wants to end narrative that he can’t win in playoffs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs for the third straight year, but trying to win their first playoff game since 2014.

“You know playoff games are big. They’re opportunities. And it takes a lot to get to the playoffs. It takes a lot,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “It takes a whole year worth of work to get back to the same spot. So that’s not lost on anybody, so no different for Lamar [Jackson] really than anybody else in that sense.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is trying to win his first career playoff game by leading the Ravens to a victory on Sunday. The third-year quarterback and former MVP is hoping to end the narrative that he can’t win in the playoffs.

“It’s win or go home right now. I want to win regardless. I don’t really care about what people have got to say,” Jackson said. “You know I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career, you know other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been in the playoffs at all. But it is what it is. I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there. That’s the number one right now in my mind.”