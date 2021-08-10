Kuzma hopes to help the Wizards improve defensively

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – As part of the mega deal that sent star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Washington Wizards received forward Kyle Kuzma.

Entering his fifth year in the league, Kuzma played the last four years on the Lakers, playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was part of the team that won a championship in the NBA bubble.

Kuzma said Tuesday that he is excited about the depth on the team and hopes his experience will help the Wizards on the court.

“Adding [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope], me, [Montrez Harrell], Aaron Holiday, we’ll have a great chance,” Kuzma said. “Competitive group and hopefully from day one we just take it one day at a time, but defense is going to be vital for our season, vital for the chance to get to the playoffs and make some noise as well.”