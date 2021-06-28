Kayla DiCello shines at Olympic trials, headed to Tokyo as alternate

Kayla DiCello competes on the beam during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – All eyes were on the final night of the U.S. women’s gymnastics Olympic trials Sunday, especially in Montgomery County.

Kayla DiCello, of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, was representing the D.C. area, competing for a spot in the Olympics. After a solid performance in St. Louis, Missouri at the trials, DiCello, the 17-year-old rising senior from Northwest high school, is headed to Tokyo as the team’s first alternate.

DiCello first got her start in gymnastics when she was two years old at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Born in 2004, DiCello was the youngest participant at this year’s trials.