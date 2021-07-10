JMU softball to be honored at Nationals game, Kate Gordon will throw first pitch

Kate Gordon, who was a member of the James Madison University softball team this past season, will throw at the first pitch at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The James Madison University softball team has been the talk of the sports world since making a big run to the College World Series in June.

On Saturday July 17, as part of JMU night at Nationals Park, the team will be honored. Outfielder Kate Gordon, who was a fifth-year senior this past season and a key part of the Dukes’ postseason run, will throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park, before the Nats take on the San Diego Padres.

“It’s gonna be a pretty packed stadium, just like at the World Series,” Gordon said. “I’m excited, I have butterflies already thinking about it just stepping on the ballfield again in front of all of those fans. So I think it will be similar and it will be super cool.”

Gordon tells WDVM that throwing out the first pitch will be another great honor, in what has been a very special summer for the Dukes.

“Maybe some of the fans at the baseball game didn’t see the games live or keep up with it,” Gordon said. “So they’ll be able to see it and maybe that will draw some more interest to JMU and the program.”