Jake Funk drafted by Los Angeles Rams in 7th round

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) – After waiting till the final round to hear his name called, former Damascus high school record-breaking and Maryland star running back Jake Funk was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 233rd pick in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL draft.

In 2020, Funk was named to the Third Team All-Big Ten, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, good for first in the conference and second in the nation. In four games played, he rushed for 516 yards and three touchdowns, adding on a receiving touchdown.

Funk made history as a senior at Damascus High School, rushing for 2,866 yards and a state record 57 touchdowns. He helped Damascus to a Maryland 3A state championship that season as well.

At his pro day, Funk’s shared stats were a 4.43 40-yard dash, 38″ inch vertical leap, 10’2″ broad jump and 22 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.