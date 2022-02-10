From Good Counsel to the Super Bowl, twice, Blake Countess makes it to the big game again

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Blake Countess (24) returns a kick out of the end zone during the first half in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams features ten players from either DC, Maryland or Virginia. Four of them, are from Montgomery County. This week WDVM is highlighting those local athletes ahead of the big game.

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – Though he hails from the Baltimore area, and played collegiately at Michigan and Auburn, Blake Countess played his high school football at Good Counsel in Montgomery County.

Countess, currently a safety with the Los Angeles Rams, in his second stint with the team, made it to the Super Bowl back in 2018, when the Rams lost the Patriots.

It’s been quite a journey for the NFL veteran, he started the season on the Eagles, landed on the Ravens practice squad, and then joined the Rams for the playoffs. He could cap off that journey with a Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl ring.

“Blake was totally retired and they called him up in the middle of the year and said hey, come on out here,” all-time winningest high school football coach in Maryland high school football history, who coached Countess at Good Counsel, Bob Milloy said. “So now he’s there and he’s already got his pension and he’s going to play in the Super Bowl. So it’s too cool to even talk about really.”

As we previously reported, Countess and the Rams will face Keandre Jones, another Good Counsel grad, and the Bengals. It’s the fourth straight year that at least one Good Counsel grad will play in the Super Bowl.